Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Buys 378 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.05.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,646,406. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.28. The company has a market cap of $166.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Insiders sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

