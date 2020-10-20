Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Buys 80 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,248,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,188,075,000 after purchasing an additional 942,540 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 11.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,300,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,132,592,000 after purchasing an additional 341,548 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,082,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,926,045,000 after purchasing an additional 78,602 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Shopify by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 831,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $789,330,000 after acquiring an additional 24,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Shopify by 46.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 762,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $315,940,000 after purchasing an additional 241,716 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $970.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $998.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,050.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,022.25.

Shares of SHOP traded down $10.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,058.72. 12,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,750,636. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $282.08 and a 12-month high of $1,146.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $998.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $863.27. The firm has a market cap of $128.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,752.43, a PEG ratio of 177.57 and a beta of 1.37.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $714.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

