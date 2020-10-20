Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Buys 8,548 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,548 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 119.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 93.8% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 783.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 54.8% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period.

Shares of PFF traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.81. 42,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,500,818. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.51 and a 200-day moving average of $35.18.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

