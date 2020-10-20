Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Buys 993 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,068 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 0.3% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Walmart by 13.9% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,746 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its position in Walmart by 32.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 341,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after acquiring an additional 82,775 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Walmart by 88.3% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Walmart by 36.3% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Walmart by 24.3% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 33,629 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.46.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.69 on Tuesday, hitting $144.64. 68,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,609,675. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $151.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.62. The company has a market cap of $405.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,100,193.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,011,690 shares of company stock valued at $138,850,587 over the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

