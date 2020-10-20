Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Grows Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,142 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Adobe by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Adobe by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $241,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,619. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.26, for a total transaction of $299,556.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,118,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,470 shares of company stock valued at $34,289,308. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $2.40 on Tuesday, reaching $497.60. 20,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,215,662. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $536.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.56 billion, a PE ratio of 62.37, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $489.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $423.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $562.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $523.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.10.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.