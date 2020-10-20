Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 746 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,245,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 308 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 21,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,672,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,679.91.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $17.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,547.81. 20,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,090,136. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,040.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,726.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,515.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1,439.76.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.87 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

