Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $1.45 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 208.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,992,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,776,253,000 after buying an additional 18,911,029 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,208,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,821,000 after buying an additional 716,930 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,380,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,977,000 after buying an additional 561,105 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,139,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 99.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 743,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,709,000 after buying an additional 370,248 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $122.40. 8,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,631,220. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.62. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

