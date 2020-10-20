Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $10.78 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 3.3% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,585,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,558,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,097,136,000 after buying an additional 11,324,054 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter.

IWF traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.73. 4,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,007,512. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.19. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $234.27.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

