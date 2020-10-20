Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $120,000 Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 71.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 8,088 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

NYSE:GE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.32. 1,323,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,470,773. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 0.92. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $17.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

In other news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Electric from $6.25 to $6.81 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.02.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.