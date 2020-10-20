Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $298,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 73.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,944 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 150.4% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $65.07. The company had a trading volume of 260,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,374,508. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $70.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.20.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

