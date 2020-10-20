Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $313,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.4% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 212.3% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 844.0% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.86. 371,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,200,332. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $191.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.46.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.