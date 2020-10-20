Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $447,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 31,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 392.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 14,634 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, reaching $161.56. 527,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,176,617. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.26 and a 200-day moving average of $142.40. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $170.56.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

