Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $453,000 Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.38.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $4.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $309.41. 147,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,812,648. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $168.12 and a 12 month high of $313.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.98. The stock has a market cap of $826.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.55 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

