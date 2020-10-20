Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Invests $232,000 in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,160,000 after acquiring an additional 10,454 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 50.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,470,000 after acquiring an additional 14,690 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 102.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYH traded down $3.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,323. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $156.17 and a 1 year high of $236.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.54 and a 200-day moving average of $219.62.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

