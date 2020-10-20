Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Invests $261,000 in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 778 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LULU. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,720,914 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,841,113,000 after purchasing an additional 103,643 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,440,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,633,566,000 after purchasing an additional 721,636 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,902,081 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,465,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,017 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,455,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,326,266,000 after purchasing an additional 419,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,874,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $544,943,000 after purchasing an additional 123,523 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LULU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $341.00 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. 140166 increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $426.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.76.

NASDAQ:LULU traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $335.99. 15,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,982,282. The company has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.67, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.12. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $399.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.94.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $902.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.38 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

