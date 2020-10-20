Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Invests $607,000 in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 176.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Shares of XT stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.36. 146,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,656. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.88. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.21 and a fifty-two week high of $51.72.

