Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Invests $758,000 in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,938,998 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.71.

