Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Invests $826,000 in Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $21,038,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $5,228,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 859.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 130,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 116,462 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 1,444.1% in the second quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 103,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 96,825 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 32.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 277,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,910,000 after purchasing an additional 67,733 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PLW traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.74. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,843. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.46. Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $34.33 and a 1-year high of $41.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 19th.

