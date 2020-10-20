Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Lowers Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,781 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,611,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,921 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,810 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,324 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,665,401 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,715,051,000 after purchasing an additional 863,417 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $863,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. 140166 reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.24.

INTC traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.10. 497,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,742,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

