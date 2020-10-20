Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

VOT traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $189.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,564. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.62. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $106.07 and a 12 month high of $192.86.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

