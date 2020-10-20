Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Purchases 291 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,006 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Visa by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 7,385 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 17,154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,682,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 43,440 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $9,637,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 230,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,402,114. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $1,405,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,919,753.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.72.

NYSE:V traded up $1.46 on Tuesday, reaching $198.43. The stock had a trading volume of 53,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,082,008. The company has a market capitalization of $382.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $217.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.19.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

