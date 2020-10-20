Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 17,488 ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 17,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for 0.5% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 47,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,504,000. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 26.4% during the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 182,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,771,000 after acquiring an additional 38,115 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.92. 40,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,575. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.26.

