Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,539 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,539 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth $31,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 80.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $327,970.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,038,367.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.03. The company had a trading volume of 132,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,486,129. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.11 and its 200-day moving average is $55.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock has a market cap of $179.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $62.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

