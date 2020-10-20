Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,633 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up 1.2% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 25.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWV traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $202.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,573. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $126.00 and a 12 month high of $209.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.17.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.