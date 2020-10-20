Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Sells 318 Shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 10.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,711 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of McDonald's by 15.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,532,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,425 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of McDonald's by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,326,069,000 after acquiring an additional 169,921 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald's by 33.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,529,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $835,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,343 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of McDonald's by 4.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,458,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $822,519,000 after acquiring an additional 171,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald's by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,713,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $685,091,000 after acquiring an additional 175,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald's from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of McDonald's from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BofA Securities boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.00.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.71 on Tuesday, hitting $227.71. The stock had a trading volume of 30,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,055,350. McDonald's Co. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91. The firm has a market cap of $168.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.04.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. McDonald's’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McDonald's Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. McDonald's’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

