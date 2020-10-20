Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Sells 60 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in American Tower by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Tower news, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total transaction of $4,774,853.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 231,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,993,549.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $248,377.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,771.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,525 shares of company stock valued at $6,870,712 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $3.29 on Tuesday, hitting $242.89. 15,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,078,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.74. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.08.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

