Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Takes $838,000 Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 677.4% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 152.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,244.4% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 73,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of IEF traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,792,229. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.97 and a 1 year high of $123.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.63 and a 200 day moving average of $121.71.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

