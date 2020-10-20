Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,671,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,188,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,237 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 6.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,321,617,000 after purchasing an additional 749,993 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,394,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $933,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,362 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 27.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,544,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $838,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 17.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,467,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $496,649,000 after purchasing an additional 651,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,217,475.82. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. Insiders have sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.14.

UPS traded up $1.77 on Tuesday, hitting $173.87. 35,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,619,353. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $177.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

