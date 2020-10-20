Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 15.8% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $51,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 39.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $1.21 on Tuesday, hitting $193.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,216. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $120.20 and a one year high of $199.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.84.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

