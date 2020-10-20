Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,167,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,575,000 after acquiring an additional 939,971 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,977,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,615,000 after acquiring an additional 354,401 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,524,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,287 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,723,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,771,000 after acquiring an additional 238,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,096,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,305,000 after acquiring an additional 74,926 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $60.76. 23,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,361,165. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.38 and a 200-day moving average of $54.05. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

