WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) Receives GBX 202.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 202.50 ($2.65).

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRW shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 213 ($2.78) to GBX 209 ($2.73) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

In related news, insider Andrew Higginson acquired 21,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 186 ($2.43) per share, for a total transaction of £39,692.40 ($51,858.37). Also, insider Jeremy Townsend acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 188 ($2.46) per share, for a total transaction of £28,200 ($36,843.48).

WM Morrison Supermarkets stock traded up GBX 2.35 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 173.90 ($2.27). The stock had a trading volume of 1,759,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,445,271. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.36, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 178.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 185.11. WM Morrison Supermarkets has a 52 week low of GBX 157.55 ($2.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 210 ($2.74).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a GBX 2.04 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. WM Morrison Supermarkets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.22%.

WM Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

