Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Wright Medical Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Wright Medical Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMGI opened at $30.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.48 and its 200 day moving average is $29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.61. Wright Medical Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $129.00 million during the quarter. Wright Medical Group had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that Wright Medical Group will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kevin D. Cordell sold 3,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $104,620.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim Lanier sold 951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $28,644.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,947 shares of company stock worth $179,289. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Wright Medical Group by 18.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 12,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,857,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,227,000 after purchasing an additional 85,231 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group in the first quarter worth approximately $767,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group in the first quarter worth approximately $580,000.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

