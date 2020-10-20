Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Morgan Stanley

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on XEL. Mizuho raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus cut Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.32. 9,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,219,064. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $74.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.22.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion.

In other news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $7,116,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,795,180.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

