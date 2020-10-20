Xilinx (XLNX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Xilinx has set its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $726.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.22 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. On average, analysts expect Xilinx to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $116.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.05. The stock has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $123.78.

XLNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on Xilinx from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Xilinx from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Xilinx from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Xilinx from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.81.

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $311,996.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,003.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 4,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $450,585.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,710.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

