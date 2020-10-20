XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XPEL Inc. is a provider of protective films and coatings which includes automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and architectural window films and ceramic coatings. XPEL Inc. is based in San Antonio, United States. “

Get XPEL alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of XPEL from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $26.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. XPEL has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.28. The company has a market cap of $732.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.02 and a beta of 2.07.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $35.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.75 million. XPEL had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 44.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that XPEL will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mike Klonne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $275,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $377,411.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,979,897 shares in the company, valued at $85,850,832.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,229 shares of company stock worth $5,247,574 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in XPEL by 157.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in XPEL by 44.0% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in XPEL during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in XPEL during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in XPEL by 237.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The company offers paint protection films; headlight protection; automotive window films; and plotters. It also provides apparel, merchandise, aftercare products, paint protection films, microfiber products, install tools, and paint protection film install tolls through online.

Read More: Insider Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XPEL (XPEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.