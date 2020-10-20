Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) & Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Head-To-Head Survey

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) and Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Yara International ASA has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pharma Mar has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Yara International ASA and Pharma Mar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yara International ASA 0 3 3 0 2.50 Pharma Mar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Yara International ASA and Pharma Mar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yara International ASA 3.10% 10.26% 5.26% Pharma Mar N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Yara International ASA shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yara International ASA and Pharma Mar’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yara International ASA $12.94 billion 0.77 $599.00 million $1.55 11.81 Pharma Mar $192.01 million 13.56 -$6.54 million N/A N/A

Yara International ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Pharma Mar.

Summary

Yara International ASA beats Pharma Mar on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Crop Nutrition, Industrial, and Production. The Crop Nutrition segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients. It also sells phosphate- and potash-based fertilizers sourced from third parties, as well as delivers equipment and services to store or handle products. This segment sells its products to distributors, as well as directly to farmers and co-operatives. The Industrial segment develops and sells urea, ammonia, phosphate, nitric acid, technical ammonium nitrate, and calcium nitrate for industrial applications within base chemicals, mining applications, animal nutrition, environmental solutions, and industrial nitrates. It also provides solution of reagents, technology, and service for NOx abatement for industrial plants, and transport at land and sea. The Production segment produces ammonia, fertilizers, and industrial products. It is also involved in the operation of phosphate mines; trade and shipping of ammonia; and sale of fertilizers. The company also provides logistics services; and operates customer service centers. It provides its products under the YaraBela, YaraLiva, YaraMila, YaraTera, YaraVera, and YaraVita brands. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About Pharma Mar

Pharma Mar, S.A., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles of marine origin for use in oncology in Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oncology, Diagnostics, and RNA interference. It develops and commercializes Yondelis for the treatment of soft tissue sarcomas and for ovarian cancer; and Aplidin for treating multiple myeloma. The company also develops clinical-stage programs, including Lurbinectedin, PM184, and PM14. In addition, it develops and markets diagnostics kits; and develops drugs with therapeutic activity based on reducing or silencing gene expression. Pharma Mar, S.A. was founded in 1986 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

