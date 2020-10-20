YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.50 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “YRC Worldwide Inc., headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of less-than-truckload (LTL) companies including YRC Freight, YRC Reimer, Holland, Reddaway, and New Penn. Collectively, YRC Worldwide companies have one of the largest, most comprehensive LTL networks in North America with local, regional, national and international capabilities. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised YRC Worldwide from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on YRC Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a hold rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:YRCW opened at $4.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $250.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 3.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average is $2.82. YRC Worldwide has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $5.65.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that YRC Worldwide will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in YRC Worldwide by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of YRC Worldwide by 68.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in shares of YRC Worldwide by 13.2% during the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 171,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 31.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YRC Worldwide Company Profile

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

