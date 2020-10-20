Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) to Post $1.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) to post earnings per share of $1.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Triton International’s earnings. Triton International reported earnings per share of $1.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triton International will report full year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.15 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Triton International.

Get Triton International alerts:

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Triton International had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $321.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRTN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BofA Securities raised Triton International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Triton International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Triton International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triton International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In related news, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,335,279. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vestar/Triton Investments Iii, sold 10,706,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $402,796,662.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRTN. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Triton International by 3,479.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Triton International by 26.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triton International by 6.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Triton International by 11.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Triton International by 28.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 10,782 shares in the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRTN traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.37. Triton International has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $41.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. Triton International’s payout ratio is 45.51%.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triton International (TRTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.