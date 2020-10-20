Zacks: Brokerages Expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). 8X8 posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.18). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover 8X8.

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $121.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.74 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 63.36% and a negative net margin of 38.19%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EGHT. Oppenheimer began coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on 8X8 from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on 8X8 in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.11.

EGHT stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 0.96. 8X8 has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $21.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

In other news, CEO Vikram Verma sold 43,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $661,970.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,043.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $25,704.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,152 shares of company stock worth $1,976,097 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in 8X8 by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 9.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 13.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 9.5% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the second quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 8X8 (EGHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.