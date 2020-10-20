Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QIWI plc operates as a provider of next generation payment services primarily in Russia and the CIS. The Company has an integrated network that enables payment services across physical, online and mobile channels. It enables merchants to accept cash and electronic payments from virtual wallets, and operates cash-collecting terminals and kiosks. QIWI plc is based in Moscow, the Russian Federation. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Qiwi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Qiwi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded Qiwi from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Qiwi from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ QIWI opened at $15.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $961.49 million, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.20. Qiwi has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average of $15.92.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The credit services provider reported $44.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $43.78. The company had revenue of $97.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.15 million. Qiwi had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 12.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qiwi will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. Qiwi’s payout ratio is currently 71.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QIWI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Qiwi in the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 46,655 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qiwi by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 168,207 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qiwi by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Qiwi by 295.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 74,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.15% of the company’s stock.

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

