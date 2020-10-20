Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viveve Medical, Inc. is a medical device company focused on technologies for the cardiac and vascular markets. The Company’s lead product, RenalGuard (R), is designed to remove contrast dyes that are known to be toxic to the kidneys. Viveve Medical Inc., formerly known as PLC Systems Inc., is headquartered in Milford, Massachusetts. “

Get Viveve Medical alerts:

NASDAQ VIVE opened at $0.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average is $0.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Viveve Medical has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.48.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. Viveve Medical had a negative return on equity of 564.50% and a negative net margin of 828.09%. The company had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Viveve Medical will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Viveve Medical stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 55,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Viveve Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viveve Medical (VIVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viveve Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viveve Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.