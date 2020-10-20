Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zynex, Inc. engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the electrotherapy, and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation markets primarily in the United States. The company primarily offers electrotherapy products for pain relief and pain management; and NeuroMove for stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. The company’s product lines are fully developed, FDA-cleared, commercially sold, and have been developed to uphold the Company’s mission of improving the quality of life for patients suffering from impaired mobility due to stroke, spinal cord injury, or debilitating and chronic pain. Zynex markets its products through commissioned and independent sales representatives, as well as directly to end users through advertisements and articles in relevant publications and on the Internet. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Zynex from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Zynex in a report on Monday, July 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised shares of Zynex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Zynex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZYXI opened at $13.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $483.11 million, a P/E ratio of 63.27 and a beta of 1.05. Zynex has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $29.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.31.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Zynex had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The business had revenue of $19.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.12 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Zynex will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead acquired 2,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.11 per share, with a total value of $49,494.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,001 shares in the company, valued at $344,108.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zynex by 305.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 32,095 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Zynex during the second quarter worth about $1,028,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Zynex during the second quarter worth about $152,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Zynex by 121.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Zynex during the second quarter worth about $578,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

