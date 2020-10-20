Zacks Investment Research Lowers Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Micro Focus International plc is an infrastructure software company which develops, sells and supports software products and solutions. The Company’s products include Access Manager, Access Review, AccuRev, AccuSync, Acu4GL, AcuBench, ACUCOBOL-GT, AcuConnect, AcuServer, AcuSQL, AcuXDBC, Aegis, AppManager, Artix, Atlas, Business Continuity Clustering, Caliber, Client for Windows, Cloud Manager and CloudAccess. It principally serves federal, airlines and healthcare industries. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan and internationally. Micro Focus International plc is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom. “

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Micro Focus International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Micro Focus International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Micro Focus International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Micro Focus International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.38.

Shares of MFGP opened at $3.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.61. Micro Focus International has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $14.89.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFGP. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 470.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 328,991 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 850.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 363,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 325,087 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 79.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 685,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 302,895 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 165.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 288,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 179,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the first quarter worth $580,000. 14.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Micro Focus International (MFGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.