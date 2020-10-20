Zacks Investment Research Lowers Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Micro Focus International plc is an infrastructure software company which develops, sells and supports software products and solutions. The Company’s products include Access Manager, Access Review, AccuRev, AccuSync, Acu4GL, AcuBench, ACUCOBOL-GT, AcuConnect, AcuServer, AcuSQL, AcuXDBC, Aegis, AppManager, Artix, Atlas, Business Continuity Clustering, Caliber, Client for Windows, Cloud Manager and CloudAccess. It principally serves federal, airlines and healthcare industries. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan and internationally. Micro Focus International plc is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Micro Focus International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Micro Focus International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Micro Focus International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.38.

Shares of MFGP stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. Micro Focus International has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Micro Focus International by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 369,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 80,400 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micro Focus International during the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Micro Focus International by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 325,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 62,911 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Micro Focus International by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 58,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 20,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Micro Focus International by 170.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 108,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 68,591 shares in the last quarter. 14.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

