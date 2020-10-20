Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Position Trimmed by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lessened its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $299,846.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,289.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.23, for a total value of $195,985.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,352.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,009 shares of company stock worth $5,720,053. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $160.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.41 and its 200-day moving average is $143.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.02 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price target on Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, G.Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.14.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

