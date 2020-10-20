Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zogenix is a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for patients with rare central nervous system conditions that have limited or no treatment options. The company is currently pursuing two therapies targeting the Dravet Syndrome and the Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ZGNX. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zogenix in a report on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Zogenix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Zogenix from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.78.

Shares of ZGNX stock opened at $20.18 on Friday. Zogenix has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $57.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.34. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.60.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.06. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 8,758.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Zogenix will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Zogenix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 2,196.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zogenix in the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Zogenix by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Zogenix by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

