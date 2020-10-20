Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ZGNX. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Zogenix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zogenix from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.78.

ZGNX opened at $20.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.34. Zogenix has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $57.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.60.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.06. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,758.48% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The business had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zogenix will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Zogenix by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Zogenix by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Zogenix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Zogenix by 2,196.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Zogenix by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

