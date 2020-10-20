Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ZS. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $104.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Zscaler to a positive rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.46.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $153.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $163.80. The company has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of -172.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.06.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The company had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Manoj Apte sold 16,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total value of $2,283,967.84. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $3,152,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,850,110.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,445 shares of company stock valued at $37,438,197 over the last three months. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 333.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

