Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of ZURVY opened at $34.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 27.88 and a current ratio of 27.88. Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.64.

Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

