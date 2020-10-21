-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Gulfport Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.03). Gulfport Energy reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 179.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gulfport Energy will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gulfport Energy.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $132.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.40 million. Gulfport Energy had a negative net margin of 311.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.08%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $2.54.

Gulfport Energy stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.30. 1,038,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,116,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 6.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.09. Gulfport Energy has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

In other Gulfport Energy news, major shareholder Firefly Value Partners, Lp sold 6,799,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total transaction of $2,787,781.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPOR. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 4,927,254.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,182,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,541 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 654,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 126,888 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 119.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 81.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 266,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 119,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,081,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 137,094 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

